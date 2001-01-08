Stuebers Back

After more than a year off, former longtime WNEP-TV Scranton, Pa., News Director Paul Stueber is back in the news and back in the market, but at a different station. Stueber is now managing editor at WBRE-TV Wilkes-Barre, Pa.-essentially the highest-ranking dedicated news manager at the station, given its unusual shared-services agreement with WYOU(TV) Scranton. The two stations share, in addition to some space and facilities, News Director Al Zobel, who called Stueber the "architect of the highest-rated news organization in the country."

Stueber said that "Al is the guy who does the budget, labor relations..I can be a [news executive] who does news." The return of Stueber, who parted company with WNEP-TV in October 1999 following two stints there, means that Zobel now has working for him the two most successful news managers in the market's recent history. Heading the WYOU operation is another former WNEP-TV news director-as well as one of the market's longtime dominant anchors-Frank Andrews.