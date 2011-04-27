Study: Viewers Name Discovery, History, Food Network as Favorite Channels
When asked to name their
favorite channels, consumers listed networks that they do not actually watch,
according to TV measurement companies, MediaDailyNews
reported.
Viewers chose Discovery
Channel (57% of respondents), History (55%) Food Network (54%), Investigation
Discovery (52%), HGTV (51%), National Geographic (51%), History International
(50%), Cooking Channel (47%), DIY Network (47%) and Science (47%) as their
favorite channels to watch when asked by Beta Research, a Syosset, New
York-based company.
Of these, none of the
channels are listed in the top ratings according to Nielsen measurements such
as USA Network, TNT, ESPN, TBS or Fox News. No broadcast networks made the list
of favorites.
The study also asked viewers
about the chances of buying a product seen on a particular network. Cooking
Channel, DIY Network, and HGTV tied the list at 31% as the most effective
advertisement outlet.
Beta Research conducted the
study in January 2011 with a national sample of 5,959 cable users. The
percentage numbers are based on viewers 18 and over for each network. The study
measured basic cable networks with over 50 million total subscribers, using the
four major broadcast networks, with a total of 59 networks studied.
