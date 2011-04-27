Study: Viewers Name Discovery, History, Food Network as Favorite Channels

When asked to name their

favorite channels, consumers listed networks that they do not actually watch,

according to TV measurement companies, MediaDailyNews

reported.

Viewers chose Discovery

Channel (57% of respondents), History (55%) Food Network (54%), Investigation

Discovery (52%), HGTV (51%), National Geographic (51%), History International

(50%), Cooking Channel (47%), DIY Network (47%) and Science (47%) as their

favorite channels to watch when asked by Beta Research, a Syosset, New

York-based company.

Of these, none of the

channels are listed in the top ratings according to Nielsen measurements such

as USA Network, TNT, ESPN, TBS or Fox News. No broadcast networks made the list

of favorites.

The study also asked viewers

about the chances of buying a product seen on a particular network. Cooking

Channel, DIY Network, and HGTV tied the list at 31% as the most effective

advertisement outlet.

Beta Research conducted the

study in January 2011 with a national sample of 5,959 cable users. The

percentage numbers are based on viewers 18 and over for each network. The study

measured basic cable networks with over 50 million total subscribers, using the

four major broadcast networks, with a total of 59 networks studied.