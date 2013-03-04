Study: Media Violence Contributes to Real Violence

According to a just-released Vanity

Fair/60 Minutes poll, the "vast majority agree violent games and

films contribute to violence in society," while most believe stricter gun laws

would not make most people feel safer.

According to the poll, 80% of respondents said they believed

depictions of violence in popular culture -- some "movies and video

games" -- contribute to violence in society. Of those, 45% said it

contributed a lot, while another 35% said it contributed "some."

Only 6% of said they thought it did not contribute to real-world

violence.

Women were much more likely to say entertainment violence

contributed a lot (55%) than were men (35%).

The president has directed new studies on the correlation,

and Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.), chair of the Senate Commerce Committee has

introduced legislation to conduct evenmore studies, and has made the issue a priority in his committee for this

Congress.

As to stricter gun laws, 65% said that either they would

make no difference (45%) or actually make them feel less safe (20%), according

to the study.

The study was conducted Jan. 24-27. It was a random poll of

1,052 adults nationwide. The margin of error was plus or minus three points.

In the wake of the Sandy Hook schools shootings,

the entertainment industry, through the major trade groups, has volunteered to

be part of the conversation about the impact of entertainment violence on real

violence.