Study: Influential Women Give More Weight to Brands, Media

In

a recent study by PR firm Marina Maher Communications, influential

women, or "Influence-Hers" are drawn more to media brands instead of

individuals, reports AdAge.

Marina Maher polled roughly 2,000 women to identify a group of 12% of women who boast outsize influence on other's purchase decisions. The "Influence-Hers" have a social network of about 170 people their interact with on a daily basis, compared to 75 for an average woman.

These women are 38% more likely to "like" brands on Facebook or tweet/blog about brands they endorse. The survey also found that a typical woman is 90% more likely to trust a paid endorser rather than another person.

The

study also found that even word-of-mouth campaigns that don't directly

involve advertising, media brands and their talent still play a large

role. Media properties such as HGTV, Parents magazine and Johnson & Johnson's Babycenter.com tested strong.

Expert

and peer reviews are also making major headway, as opposed to editorial

coverage. 25% say reviews are a bigger factor versus 16% for

advertising and 13% for sales staff.