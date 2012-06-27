Study Finds Marketers Missing Key Opportunities to Engage Target Audiences

Yesmail Interactive, an Infogroup company, has released the

first round of data from its latest research report, "Using Digital Market

Intelligence to Drive Multi-Channel Success." Marketers can use the study to

improve their digital ad campaign performance.





And the report might come in pretty handy, especially since

it indicates that many social media and email campaigns among the retailers

studied do not match up with consumers' patterns for when and how they engage

with brands.





"While marketers have plenty of tools at their disposal to

put these multichannel strategies in place, they have been slow to effectively

harness the power of customer data available to them," says Michael Fisher, president

of Yesmail.





Yesmail tapped a number of retailers for analysis in its

study, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Aeropostale, American Apparel,

American Eagle, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Diesel, Eddie Bauer, Express, Forever

21, The Gap, Guess, H&M, J.Crew, Kenneth Cole, The Limited, Old Navy, Ralph

Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Urban Outfitters.





Using its proprietary Yesmail Market Intelligence tool,

Yesmail tracked and analyzed each retailer's Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and

email campaigns over a three-month period to assess how effective they are in

driving consumer engagement. The results indicated that many social media and

email campaigns do not match up with consumers' patterns for when and how they

engage with brands.





"When properly collected and analyzed, this type of digital

intelligence provides in-depth, actionable insights that can definitively

improve a brand's marketing strategy," says Fisher.





Here are some of the findings:



Q: What's the best day

of the week to run your digital campaign?





A breakdown by social channels showed the following:





Facebook campaigns achieve the highest level of engagement

on Tuesdays, yet that day ranks fourth in terms of when actual campaigns

are deployed.

The majority of Twitter campaigns take place on Friday, which is the least

engaging day for those campaigns.

The most interaction on YouTube occurs on Monday, but it is the least utilized

weekday for campaign deployment.

"We also found that there are opportunities for marketers to

utilize different types of content to engage consumers," says Fisher. "The data

revealed an upward trend in consumers' interaction with video on Facebook, yet

this format was only used in 6.5% of deployed campaigns. This is just another

example of how crucial it is for brands to not only measure the success of

their campaigns, but to dig deeper into the insights to find ways to improve

future campaigns based on trends in the way consumers engage with the brand."



Q: What is the best

time of day to run your digital campaign?





Yesmail's report also showed a discrepancy between the time slot

when campaigns achieved the most engagement, and when retail brands deploy their

campaigns:





Facebook campaigns reached the highest level of interaction

between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. ET, yet this time slot was the least utilized by marketers.

Instead, the most popular time to deploy campaigns was 11a.m.-1p.m. ET.

More than 84% of Twitter campaigns occurred within regular work hours of 9

a.m.-7 p.m. ET, even though 5 a.m.-8 a.m. ET is considered the time

period with the highest level of customer engagement.



Q: How does email impact

your social media campaign?





Yesmail's research showed that if email campaigns are sent

out before social campaigns, those emails drive social engagement via share buttons

and calls to action that promote interaction with the brand. When retailers'

email campaign data was overlaid with social engagement data, Yesmail found a

significant increase in engagement on social channels.





On Facebook, engagement grew by roughly 50% when one email

campaign was deployed on the same day and by 100% when two email campaigns were

deployed.

Twitter campaign engagement levels reached a 35% increase with one email

campaign and a 50% increase with two.

"In today's digital age, marketers must communicate through

multiple channels to ensure they provide an opportunity for their audience to interact

with the brand," says Fisher. "The correlation we found between email and

social media is just another example of how marketers can boost the

effectiveness of campaigns when they strategically weave each communication

channel together."

