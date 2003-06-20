Study: DTC catalyst in drug sales

Direct-to-consumer advertising -- which includes TV, radio, print and

outdoor -- is a good buy for drug companies and an "important factor" in the

increase in the price of prescription drugs, although not the primary factor.

Those are some of the conclusions of a new Kaiser Family Foundation study by

Harvard University researchers.

The study found that of the money spent by drug companies on marketing, 86%

went to non-DTC promotions, including 55% for free drug samples and 29% for

sales-representative activities, including office visits.

DTC accounted for only 14% of promotional spending.

DTC appeared to be money well spent for advertisers, though, generating an

additional $4.20 in sales for every $1 spent, the study found.