Study: DTC catalyst in drug sales

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising, which includes TV radio, print and

outdoor, is a good buy for drug companies and an "important factor" in the

increase in the price of prescription drugs, though not the primary factor.

Those are some of the conclusions of a new Kaiser Family Foundation study by

Harvard researchers.

The study found that of the money spent by drug companies on marketing, 86%

went to non-DTC promotions, including 55% for free drug samples and 29% for

sales reps activities including office visits.

DTC accounted for only 14% of promotional spending.

DTC appeared to be money well spent for advertisers, though, generating an

additional $4.20 in sales for every $1 spent, the study found.