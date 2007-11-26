Study: 300M Video-Enabled Phones to Ship in 2008
The mobile-phone industry -- or perhaps that should be mobile-TV-receiver industry -- will ship 300 million video-enabled phones in 2008.
That's according to a new report from MultiMedia Intelligence, which said that figure will outnumber TVs shipped, even at a time when many viewers will be buying new digital TVs.
Multimedia phones are ones with video playback, Bluetooth, MP3 audio, 16-bit screen color and more, and they will represent $76 billion in sales, the report said.
