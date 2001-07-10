Studios USA seals Zuckerman deal
Studios USA Programming has signed a multi-year drama development deal with Emmy-winning producer/writer Ed Zuckerman.
Zuckerman is set to serve as co-executive producer on the studio's upcoming CBS drama The Agency and most recently served as co-executive producer on CBS drama JAG. Zuckerman won an Emmy and a Peabody Award in 1997 while producing Law & Order.
- Joe Schlosser
