Studios USA Domestic Television has pushed into the development fast track with 'Zobmondo!!.'Based on the Hasbro board game, the syndicated comedy series will feature a roundtable of panelists asking hypothetical questions starting with the phrase "Would you rather." The game is the brainchild of Randy Horn (a former student at UCLA's Anderson Graduate school of business), who designed Zobmondo!! in 1997 after winning class honors during an Anderson business-plan competition. Shortly thereafter, he formed Zobmondo!! Entertainment and signed a licensing agreement with Hasbro. Zobmondo!! could be prepped in time for a fall 2001 launch.