Studios, Operators Team To Promote Movies On Demand
Several cable operators and movie studios are teaming together to
launch a $30 million marketing and promotion campaign touting the
virtues of movies on demand.
The three month, multi-media campaign
titled "The Video Store Just Moved In" will shine a spotlight on the
burgeoning movie on demand category, according to operator and studio
executives. The campaign, which began last night (Tuesday) with a spot
on Fox's American Idol, will focus on the fun and ease of
ordering and watching top theatrical movies at home as compared to
trudging out to rent movies from the local home video store, according
to campaign officials.
To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.
