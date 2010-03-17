Studios, Operators Team To Promote Movies On Demand

Several cable operators and movie studios are teaming together to

launch a $30 million marketing and promotion campaign touting the

virtues of movies on demand.

The three month, multi-media campaign

titled "The Video Store Just Moved In" will shine a spotlight on the

burgeoning movie on demand category, according to operator and studio

executives. The campaign, which began last night (Tuesday) with a spot

on Fox's American Idol, will focus on the fun and ease of

ordering and watching top theatrical movies at home as compared to

trudging out to rent movies from the local home video store, according

to campaign officials.

