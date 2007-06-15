Stubbs Helms Design Show

Interior decorator William Stubbs is the star of Discover A Moment of Luxury From William Stubbs, a design program slated for a fall debut on public television. Presented by WLIW New York, the half-hour program sees Stubbs travel the globe "in search of the world’s most inspiring homes, hotels, works of art." Stubbs then turns "inspiration into application" as he transforms homes.

"I am thrilled to have my vision come to life on public television," says Stubbs. "I feel like we are a perfect source of entertainment and inspiration for viewers who are smart and mature, people who—like me—search the world for enjoyment that they can make a part of their own lives."