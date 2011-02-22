Stu Olds To Receive Lowry Mays Award
Stu
Olds, the former CEO and president of Katz Media Group who died of leukemia in
December 2010, has been tapped to receive the Lowry Mays Excellence in
Broadcasting Award.
The
award will be presented at the Broadcasters Foundation of America breakfast Apr.
13, during the NAB show in Las Vegas.
The award
is in honor of Clear Channel exec Lowry Mays and underwritten by Clear Channel
and law firm Wiley Rein. It goes to an individual "whose work exemplifies
innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship."
