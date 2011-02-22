Stu Olds To Receive Lowry Mays Award

Stu

Olds, the former CEO and president of Katz Media Group who died of leukemia in

December 2010, has been tapped to receive the Lowry Mays Excellence in

Broadcasting Award.

The

award will be presented at the Broadcasters Foundation of America breakfast Apr.

13, during the NAB show in Las Vegas.

The award

is in honor of Clear Channel exec Lowry Mays and underwritten by Clear Channel

and law firm Wiley Rein. It goes to an individual "whose work exemplifies

innovation, community service, advocacy and entrepreneurship."