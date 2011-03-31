Stu Olds Memorial Fund Raises Almost Half-Million Dollars

The Stu Olds Memorial Fund has raised almost a half-million dollars, according to the Broadcasters Foundation of America, which launched the fund in honor of the former CEO and president of Katz Media Group who died of leukemia in December.

Olds was former vice chairman of the foundation, which raises money to help broadcasters who have lost their livelihoods through family tragedy, disease or some other "catastrophic" event.

The fund, which has now topped $350,000, was seeded with $250,000 from Clear Channel. Olds is being awarded the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award (named after the Clear Channel founder/chairman) April 13 at the NAB convention in Las Vegas.