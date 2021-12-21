Strong Women Alliance Salutes Holly Mitchell in L.A.

The Strong Women Alliance will present its “2021 Excellence in Leadership Award” to Holly J. Mitchell, the newly appointed chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors tonight (December 21). The event will be held in Playa Vista, California, at the Villas of Playa Vista, 12411 W. Fielding Circle, Clubroom, Second Floor. Spectrum News1 producer Ariana Tejero will emcee, with remarks provided by Faith Bautista, CEO of the National Diversity Coalition, and Melinda White, CEO of Transit Wireless, among other VIPs expected, the alliance said. The event will be held from 5:30-8 PM PST, with the program starting at 6:30 PM PST.

Former California state senator was elected to the L.A. Country Board of Supervisors one year ago, “Holly won the race the old fashion way,” said Ellen Schned, CEO of Strong Women Alliance, in a statement: “with grit, determination and laser focused on how she would help Los Angeles residents where they needed it most: Covid, housing, health care, homelessness, women’s issues and more.”

“Supervisor Mitchell hit the ground running," Schned said, "demonstrating her energy, commitment and leadership, and a mere year into her term she has has passed a landmark countywide Guaranteed Income Initiative -- which will be one of the largest in the nation, made L.A. County the first in the country to phase out urban oil drilling and strengthened infrastructure investments to help close the digital divide.”

Previously, Mitchell served as CA State Senator from 2013-2020. In 2016 she became Chair of the California Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, the first African-American to do so, where she oversaw the passage and adoption of three consecutive state budgets.

Strong Women Alliance is a 501C3 designed to empower and advance women. This event caps off a year of empowering virtual panels featuring media, music and sports industry leaders, and a live event in Washington, D.C., on December 7 celebrating “Diversity in the Arts.” It was held in the U.S. Capitol, the first since January 6, 2021, and was attended by several members of Congress. For more information go to www.strongwomenalliance.org .