Strong Q3 for Comcast

Comcast bucked the recent third quarter trend of sluggish subscriber and financial growth, reporting strong consolidated revenue and cash flow growth, fueled by solid performance at its cable systems and networks.

Consolidated revenue increased 5% to $14.3 billion and operating cash flow rose 3.2% to $4.6 billion, primarily because of strong performance at its cable systems and cable networks.

Cable operations revenue increased 5% to $9.3 billion and operating cash flow up a strong 6.7% to $3.7 billion.

Basic subscriber losses also were lower than expected at 165,000 households, compared to a loss of 275,000 basic video customers in 2010.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.