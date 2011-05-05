Strong Q1 for Suddenlink

Strong growth in high-speed data and telephony drove Suddenlink Communications in the first quarter, as revenue and cash flow each rose more than 8% in the period.

Suddenlink, which has about 1.3 million subscribers in about six states, said it added a total of 80,200 revenue generating units in the quarter, including 30,800 additional high-speed data customers, 28,200 digital cable customers, 19,900 telephony subscribers and 1,300 basic video subscribers.

The strong customer metrics helped push revenue in the period up 8.2% to $446.2 million and adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization up 8.4% to $160.1 million.

"This was our eighteenth consecutive quarter of pro forma revenue growth," Suddenlink chairman and CEO Jerry Kent said in a statement. "We grew in every segment of revenue generating units, and it was our second best quarter for RGU gains in our history. Our efforts to provide a superior level of customer care are being rewarded."