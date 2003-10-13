Strong Nielsen Debut for Noggin, The N

You'll have to use your head on this one: What kids’ network just published its first Nielsen Media Research ratings and scored a better household rating than cable networks CNBC, Oxygen and BBC America?

It was Nickelodeon's Noggin/The N channel, which posted a 0.3 rating in prime time, according to Nielsen data for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 3.

Noggin programs for preschoolers during the day and The N goes for tweens and teens at night.

With about 40 million subscribers, the rating translates to about 115,000 viewers, making The N's audience one of cable's smallest. More than one-half of the viewers, though, were The N's target demo of kids 9-14.

In total day, The N averaged a 0.2 rating.