Stringfellow Goes to CFE

Stu Stringfellow, former president of domestic television sales for King World Productions, was named president of Byron Allen’s CF Entertainment.

Stringfellow, who will lead CF Entertainment’s sales team, will be based in New York and report directly to Allen.

Stringfellow was at King World from 1985 when he opened the syndicator’s Chicago sales office and ran it until he retired in 2002, when Joe DiSalvo took over as president.

CF Entertainment produces, distributes and sells advertising time for 12 first-run syndication television programs, including Entertainers with Byron Allen, The American Athlete, Global Business People and Kickin’ It with Byron Allen.