Strike up the band
Burt Dubrow, executive producer of King World's late-night The Cindy Margolis Show, has just wrapped a pilot with National Entertainment (a year-old production division of post-production house National Video Center) for another late-night syndicated vehicle. Dubrow, who launched Jerry Springer and Sally Jessy Raphael, is shopping the show to various studios. The project is described as an alternative to today's comic-driven, late-night shows. The pilot prominently features jazz and big-band music. "Letterman and Leno are brilliant, but ours has a different feel and look," said National Entertainment VP and General Manager Russell Best.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.