Strike up the band

Burt Dubrow, executive producer of King World's late-night The Cindy Margolis Show, has just wrapped a pilot with National Entertainment (a year-old production division of post-production house National Video Center) for another late-night syndicated vehicle. Dubrow, who launched Jerry Springer and Sally Jessy Raphael, is shopping the show to various studios. The project is described as an alternative to today's comic-driven, late-night shows. The pilot prominently features jazz and big-band music. "Letterman and Leno are brilliant, but ours has a different feel and look," said National Entertainment VP and General Manager Russell Best.