Stress Test -- Kansas Bandwidth Usage Spiked 24% for KU's March Madness Championship Final

Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots a layup against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Telecom companies building their broadband networks for the stresses of tomorrow often point to the use cases of live-streamed major sports events. And the April 4 NCAA Mens Basketball Championship showdown, featuring Kansas edging fellow blue blood program North Carolina 72-69, provides as good of an example as any.

According to OpenVault, a Hoboken, N.J.-based company that helps telecom clients measure and optimize their broadband usage and efficiency, broadband usage across the state of Kansas surged 24% as the game reached its final minutes at 10 p.m. local time.

(Image credit: OpenVault)

Other Interesting Points from OpenVault's Q1 2022 'Broadband Insights' Report

The percentage of U.S. broadband users subscribing to ISP tiers of 1 gigabit-per-second and above has reached 13.4%, up from the 9.8% reported in OpenVault's Q1 2021 report.

(Image credit: OpenVault)

And "power users," those subscribers who go through 1 terabyte or more of data per month, increased from 12.4% to 14.6% of the market, year over year, according to OpenVault. And "super power users" -- those who consume. 2 TB or above per month -- went from 1.8% to 2.4% of the market. (Both figures represent a weighted average of customers billed on both flat-rate and usage-based plans.)