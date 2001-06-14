Street Smarts makes tracks

Warner Bros. has scored renewal victories for its freshman Street Smarts, landing key homes on top market stations KCAL-TV Los Angeles and WLNY-TV New York.

Street Smarts was previously considered `on the bubble,' as its initial launch group, Tribune Broadcasting, had declined to take it for a second season. Now the show is tracking at 90% clearance levels for next fall.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. upcoming dating strip Elimidate has apparently filled its last big clearance hole on WLNY-TV New York. A network version of Elimidate is set to debut on The WB this fall as well. - Susanne Ault