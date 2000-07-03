Trending

StreamSearch has a new section called "not in theatres" to its site. "Not in theaters" is dedicated to online independent-film content, according to StreamSearch CEO Rob Shambro. The company has agreements with 14 companies for content, including iFilm, Showtime Networks, Level13.net, Dotcomix and Mondo Media.