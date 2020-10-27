Streaming Video Services in the U.S. Number Nearly 300
Parks Associates says the number exiting market has actually declined
Quibi is an anomaly, not the norm, according to new research published by Parks Associates.
The number of over-the-top video services in the U.S. has now reached nearly 300, with those platforms exiting the market actually declining.
The research company's OTT Video Market Tracker shows that through the third quarter, the U.S. has more than doubled the number of OTT services that were available in 2014.
In 2018, 19 services left the market, Parks said. This year, only six platforms have called it quits.
