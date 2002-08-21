Strauss upped at HBO

Home Box Office has upped network veteran Carolyn Strauss to executive vice president of

original programming.

Strauss -- who oversees the pay network's original series, specials and late-night

fare -- is adding miniseries to her watch.

The move comes after Chris Albrecht, formerly president of HBO programming,

was recently upped to chairman.

Strauss joined HBO in 1986 as an original programming assistant.

HBO senior VP of original programming Anne Thomopolous will now

serve as executive producer on select miniseries.