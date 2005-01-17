Strauss Picks HBO Hits

When critics laud HBO for innovative programming, they can thank the

network's entertainment president, Carolyn Strauss. It was she who

green-lighted and developed Sex and the

City, The Sopranos,

Six Feet Under and Da Ali G Show, among others.

An 18-year veteran of the acclaimed cable network, Strauss began her

corporate assent there in 1986, as a humble temp in the documentaries

department. And she has been at HBO ever since, helping to carve out a distinct

programming vision for the network.

“On every step of the corporate ladder here, you could just put a

little stiletto heel print next to it, and I've done it,” she says.

“Well, make that a sneaker. I don't wear stilettos.”

Yet the ever-casual Strauss had no intention of getting into TV while

studying history at Harvard University. At the time, she wasn't sure what

career path she would pursue.

After graduation, she returned to New York, her city of origin, plowing

through a series of temp jobs before landing, by sheer chance, the assignment

that led to a career.

“I thought, 'This seems like a much more stimulating thing to

do,'” says Strauss. “The environment was great. The people were smart. It

had a lot of kinetic energy to it.”

Within 10 months, she had landed a full-time job at the network,

assisting the head of original programming.

Her unwavering loyalty to the cable network is rock solid. Unlike other

programming execs, who routinely move from job to job and network to network,

Strauss has had an impressive tenure at HBO.

One reason, she says, is that on-the-job boredom was never an issue with

her. She has been consistently challenged by the intellectual caliber of her

colleagues, all of whom she describes as “really, really smart.”

An added bonus: Strauss regularly works with Hollywood's top writers

and producers, including Sex and the

City's executive producer Michael Patrick King and

The Sopranos' creator David Chase.

“To talk about these projects means I have to be at the top of my

game,” Strauss says. “It keeps your creative and mental acumen as sharp as

you can make them. HBO is not the kind of place where I feel I can rest on my

laurels.”

According to her boss, HBO Chairman and CEO Chris Albrecht, the two

share a “common language.”

“Carolyn possesses the strengths you wish you could find in everyone

you work with,” he adds. “She is smart, loyal, passionate and has great

creative instincts.”

Strauss is now busy using her sharp instincts to help refuel HBO's

programming engine, a challenge due to last year's curtain call of perennial

fan-favorite Sex and the City, and

The Sopranos' absence from the screen

until 2006.

Sifting through endless pitches for new shows and esoteric “passion

products” from writers is no easy feat, Strauss admits.

Sometimes, a hit is immediately apparent, but at other times, a little

digging is required. Occasionally, an idea just needs some tweaking to make it

click. She cites a pitch from David Milch.

Over lunch, Milch, co-creator of NYPD

Blue and the executive producer of Emmy-winning

Hill Street Blues, pitched a show about

lawlessness, to be set in Rome during the time of Nero. Strauss and Albrecht

exchanged a furtive glance. They already had a similar, $100 million epic

project, called Rome, in the works.

But Milch's enthusiasm and the intelligence of his pitch struck

Strauss, who quickly decided she wanted to be in business with him. So aided by

the two execs, Milch neatly shifted his focus to America's wild West, circa

1876—and Strauss deemed Deadwood good to

go.

Given her knack for picking winners, what typically attracts Strauss to

a project?

A great story, engaging characters and a unique perspective, she says.

Rather than being a slave to trendy, cutting-edge fare, Strauss favors an

off-kilter approach.

“It's really about point of view and storytelling, less of what is

of the specific moment. A great HBO show is a timeless show,” she adds.

HBO's latest originals are Unscripted, the recently premiered pseudo- reality

show from George Clooney's Section Eight production company, about actors

struggling to make it in Hollywood, and The

Comeback, a comedy from Friends' Lisa Kudrow that is set to debut in June

2005.

For now, Strauss is busy enjoying family life on the West Coast. She

made the move to California from New York in 1990, when she was promoted to

director of original programming.

A move from HBO, however, is not in the cards for Strauss.

“You're constantly hearing of the perils of staying in one place for

so long,” she says, smiling. “A breadth of experience is one thing, but

I'm wise enough to know when I have it good.”