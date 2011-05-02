Strata: Digital Advertising Still Faces Major Obstacles

According to Strata's latest survey of media buyers, digital advertising still faces major hurdles as it continues to grow, reports MediaPost.

One

of the main factors is that clients still do not fully understand the

value this form of media provides, says the survey. The survey also

uncovers problems advertisers face in achieving cohesive goals between

both traditional and digital advertisements. Most of the issues come

from the digital end, as it fights against low demand and weak "channel

effectiveness."

The

survey found that 93% of respondents are not using new ad ventures such

as iAd Google TV and Apple TV. 51% say that insufficient digital

measurement is what hurts channel effectiveness and another 59% say that

clients do not understand the value of digital advertisement.