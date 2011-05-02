Strata: Digital Advertising Still Faces Major Obstacles
According to Strata's latest survey of media buyers, digital advertising still faces major hurdles as it continues to grow, reports MediaPost.
One
of the main factors is that clients still do not fully understand the
value this form of media provides, says the survey. The survey also
uncovers problems advertisers face in achieving cohesive goals between
both traditional and digital advertisements. Most of the issues come
from the digital end, as it fights against low demand and weak "channel
effectiveness."
The
survey found that 93% of respondents are not using new ad ventures such
as iAd Google TV and Apple TV. 51% say that insufficient digital
measurement is what hurts channel effectiveness and another 59% say that
clients do not understand the value of digital advertisement.
