Strata: Advertising Firms Adding More Talent

Advertising firms are anticipating a major hiring increase in 2011, reports AdAge.

In a survey conducted by software company Strata, media buyers said that they anticipate hiring to increase from 25% in 2010 to 43% in 2011. The increased optimism is likely caused by a majority, albeit small one (54%), of responding firms reporting an increase in business in the first quarter of 2011 compared to last year. Some even see a growth over the first half of 2011.

Strata has conducted a survey of its customers on a quarterly basis since 2008.