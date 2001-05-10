StormWeek rolling in on Weather Channel

The Weather Channel will air a series of severe weather specials during what it's billing as "StormWeek" next month.

Three one-hour specials about tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards will air June 4 through June 7 at 9 p.m. (ET), exploring a different historical storm in each segment with film footage and survivor narratives. The Category F5 tornado that hit Oklahoma City in 199 and the massive blizzard that immobilized the U.S. east coast in 1993 are among the storms featured. Interactive elements will be available for more background information to those viewers with ITV capabilities.

Weather.com, TWC's Web site, is conducting a StormWeek Photo Contest located at www.weather.com/stormweek, inviting viewers to submit their own dramatic storm photos for posting from now until May 11, with site visitors judging the submissions.

- Richard Tedesco