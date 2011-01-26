Storm Re-Ups Contract With ESPN

ESPN sportscaster Hannah Storm has signed a multi-year

extension with the sports network.

As part of the contract extension, she will expand her role

from her daytime SportsCenter co-hosting duties to include on-site studio

hosting of major sports events like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals and the U.S.

Open.

"Hannah brings a wealth of

experience, hard work and professionalism into every assignment," said Norby

Williamson, executive vice president, production. "She will continue to help

drive the success of the morning SportsCenter

and her added presence will strengthen our big event coverage."

Storm joined ESPN in 2008; her pre-ESPN resume includes five

years with CBS News, 10 at NBC Sports and three with CNN.