Storm Re-Ups Contract With ESPN
ESPN sportscaster Hannah Storm has signed a multi-year
extension with the sports network.
As part of the contract extension, she will expand her role
from her daytime SportsCenter co-hosting duties to include on-site studio
hosting of major sports events like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals and the U.S.
Open.
"Hannah brings a wealth of
experience, hard work and professionalism into every assignment," said Norby
Williamson, executive vice president, production. "She will continue to help
drive the success of the morning SportsCenter
and her added presence will strengthen our big event coverage."
Storm joined ESPN in 2008; her pre-ESPN resume includes five
years with CBS News, 10 at NBC Sports and three with CNN.
