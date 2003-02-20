Stop, drop and tape up

The Ad Council and the Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new public-service-announcement

campaign Wednesday to help everyone prepare for potential terrorist attacks.

The campaign -- which includes TV, radio, print, outdoor and Internet

components -- was created by Virginia-based The Martin Agency.

Both the National Association of Broadcasters and the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association are donating satellite feeds to distribute the

PSAs.

Homeland security secretary Tom Ridge is also planning to preach the

preparedness gospel to state broadcast associations at the NAB's State

Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., next week.