Stop, drop and tape up
The Ad Council and the Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new public-service-announcement
campaign Wednesday to help everyone prepare for potential terrorist attacks.
The campaign -- which includes TV, radio, print, outdoor and Internet
components -- was created by Virginia-based The Martin Agency.
Both the National Association of Broadcasters and the National Cable &
Telecommunications Association are donating satellite feeds to distribute the
PSAs.
Homeland security secretary Tom Ridge is also planning to preach the
preparedness gospel to state broadcast associations at the NAB's State
Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., next week.
