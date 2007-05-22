Stone Phillips Out at NBC News

Stone Phillips is out at NBC News. The Dateline co-anchor will leave the network in June at the conclusion of his contract. Phillips broke the news to the Dateline staff Tuesday morning, but the NBC veteran is said to have been informed several weeks ago that the network would not renew his contract.

Phillips has co-anchored Dateline since the newsmagazine’s inception in 1992 when Jane Pauley was in the chair next to him.

"It’s been a wonderful 15 years," Phillips said in a statement released by NBC News. "I’m profoundly appreciative of the many friends and colleagues, past and present, who have been a part of the Dateline family. This is a great news division with a bright future. I wish the people of NBC News all the best."

Phillips’ departure comes at a time when NBC News, like many news divisions, is under the gun to cut costs. Consequently, Ann Curry will not get a new co-anchor after Phillips' departure.

Dateline – which in the past filled numerous hours on the NBC schedule – has weathered a sea change in the network news magazine genre from once-hot destinations for big celebrity interviews to branded umbrella segments. Dateline has enjoyed ratings resurgence with its "To Catch a Predator" series.

In a statement, executive producer David Corvo called Phillips a "great reporter and anchor."

"His co-workers also know him as a loyal leader and patient mentor," said Corvo. "At Dateline, we'll miss the passion he brought to his work, and will do our best to live up to the standard he has set."