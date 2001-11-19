Stolen MTV awards recovered
Twenty-one dummy MTV awards stolen from the network's London offices have turned up next to a garbage bin.
AP reports police said Saturday that
The Sun tabloid newspaper had contacted them to say a reader returned the trophies.
The awards - replicas used at the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 8 - disappeared from the music channel's offices on Oxford Street in central London last week. Police said they were valued at $9,400.
Police said they had retrieved the awards and would return them to MTV.
The Sun reported that a reader, 18-year-old Jay Brown, found the statues dumped next to a trash bin. His father runs a nail salon in the building where MTV has its offices. Brown called The Sun when he learned the awards were missing, the tabloid said.
