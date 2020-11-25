Stingray Group Reaches Distribution Deals for Ad-Supported Music Channels

Music service Stingray Group Inc. has launched several free, ad-supported TV channels with eleven major distributors globally, the company said Wednesday.

U.S. Distributors receiving the ad-supported music channels include Comcast Xfinity, DistroTV, Freebie TV, Freecast, MX Player, Peacock, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, STIRR, and Vizio Watch Free (US). These distribution agreements grow Stingray’s potential reach by over 200 million viewers, said the company.

“What attracts the world’s biggest entertainment content providers to Stingray’s music services is our expert curation and adaptability to many platforms as technologies and audience needs evolve,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray in a statement. “I am thrilled to launch our free, ad-supported TV channels with new and existing partners to drive organic revenues and connect with an even bigger audience. With these new distribution agreements, we have grown our potential worldwide reach by over 200 million viewers.”