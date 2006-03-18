Still Rockin' in Wisconsin

No joke—the most dramatic year-to-year ratings increase in syndication

belongs to a comedy. Carsey-Werner's off-network That

'70s Show, being sold for its second cycle after four seasons in

broadcast syndication, has soared 25% season-to-date. Not only did it rise to

an average 4.0 from a 3.2 in the same months in 2004-05, but it jumped 30% in

February sweeps to a 4.3, according to Nielsen.

That is in contrast to the other aging top-10 off-network sitcoms, which

were down 7%-34% February-to-February. Yet the top three—Everybody Loves Raymond, Seinfeld and

Friends—still posted in the high-5 to

low-7 range in household ratings in February.

Carsey-Werner Distribution President Jim Kraus attributes the

'70s windfall to the show's addition to

the FX lineup last September. The cable network double-runs

'70s weekdays, airing it at 7 or 7:30 p.m.

and then in the 11 p.m.-1 a.m. window.

“Its broadcast run is flat,” says Kraus. “The addition of FX has

added 1.3-1.4 rating points to it in any given week.” He adds that the

broadcast market has responded well to second-cycle sales of

'70s. The distributor has cleared it in

201 markets covering 94% of the U.S.; it airs primarily in access and

early-fringe time periods, the balance in late night.

Top off-network sitcoms, all of which have major cable components,

typically see a ratings spike in the year that their broadcast exclusivity

ends. While '70s was the most dramatic, nationally

syndicated barter shows in general have climbed 8% to 2.7 in households, from

2.5 in the same period last year. In contrast, network prime time is up only

2%, from 5.7 to 5.8, while cable prime is even at 0.5.

But that could change as Nielsen's new live-plus-same-day and

live-plus-seven time-shifted ratings samples rise, along with those of

local-people-meter homes. Some in the industry feel that, as Nielsen adds more

DVR households to the sample and as DVR penetration continues to increase,

ratings will experience a substantial shakeup.

Mags feel Olympic crunch

While syndication has seen a slight bump in the season-to-date

standings, it was a different story in February sweeps. A combination of

preemptions and Olympics competition was a huge disruption for magazine shows.

Paramount's Entertainment Tonight earned

its 62nd straight sweeps win among mags with a 5.5 rating Feb. 2-March 1. It

dropped 4% from February '05. King World's Inside

Edition slipped 3% to a 3.7, while Paramount's

The Insider gained 3% to a 3.0. NBC

Universal's Access Hollywood held up

amidst its massive NBC preemptions, decreasing 7% to a 2.5.

Also faced with major preemptions, Warner Bros.'

Extra factored out the two-plus Olympics

weeks, when it lost more than 10% of its national coverage (the minimum for

taking an exemption). It thus rose 4% to a 2.4 during sweeps.