Stewart endorses FCC revamp

New Orleans - Although he faces possibly losing his job, Mass Media Bureau Chief Roy Stewart defended FCC Chairman Michael Powell's reported plan to consolidate the Mass Media

and Cable Services bureaus at the NAB Radio Show in

New Orleans on Thursday.

Stewart said Powell's plan is not "anti-broadcaster" but rather is an effort to push broadcasters to move their businesses into the digital age. "You've got to change your economic model," Stewart said. "You've got to get into what is going on today."

As for whether he would remain chief of the bureau he has headed since 1989, Stewart said: "This bureau chief intends to stay the head of this enlarged bureau." Cable Services Bureau Chief Ken Ferree, an old friend of Powell's from law school, is reported to be the chairman's choice to head the new bureau.

After the session, Stewart said Powell could propose the

change as early as the FCC's September meeting. There

also is some question of whether merging the bureaus

would require Congressional action, Stewart said.

During that panel, Stewart also said the commission

would decide by Sept. 19 whether to appeal the U.S.

District Court of Appeals' decision last June to

strike down the FCC's Equal Employment Opportunity

rules.

If the FCC decides against appealing the rules,

Stewart said, it will have to decide whether to scrap

them altogether or to start a new proceeding to see if

the FCC can rewrite constitutionally acceptable rules

that require broadcasters both to offer broad

employment outreach to their communities, while still

giving them the flexibility to choose how they do

that.

The FCC also is moving ahead on its plans to issue

low-power radio licenses, said Peter Doyle, head of

the Audio Services Division. So far, the division has

received 3,000 applications, granted 100 construction

permits and last week issued its first license

application in Alexandria, La.

Also on the agenda is a statutory requirement that it test LPFM in nine markets and then report back to Congress, Doyle said. The commission has hired independent engineering firm Mitre Corp. to develop tests and hopes to complete the tests by May 2003, Doyle said.

- Paige Albiniak