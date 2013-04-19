Stevenson Exiting Post as Pac-12 Enterprises President

Gary Stevenson, who helped drive the launch of the Pac-12 national, regional and digital networks, is leaving his position as president of Pac-12 Enterprises.

A long-time sports media and marketing executive, Stevenson, who joined Pac-12 in August 2011 from Wasserman Media Group after he sold his OnSports consulting firm to that outfit, was instrumental in establishing and gaining distribution for the national version of the network, as well as six sub-regionals, each dedicated to two schools apiece that collectively mapped the conference footprint. The services, which have yet to consummate a carriage deal with DirecTV, kicked off last August.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said, "Gary led the effort in turning a great idea into an exciting reality in record time. From hiring an all-star staff to constructing a state-of-the-art studio and developing the infrastructure on 12 campuses to televise 550 events in our first year, Gary's efforts are benefitting millions of fans who watch Pac-12 Networks across all platforms. I want to thank Gary for his hard work."

