Stevens Names Commerce Press Secretary

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) has named Aaron Saunders press secretary, handling press-related issues for the Chairman as they relate to commerce issues, particularly telecommunications. Courtney Schikora remains press secretary at Steven's personal office.

Saunders has been deputy communications director for the committee since 2003.

The move, essentially an expansion of duties and a title to match, follows the move into more non-press related functions by Commitee Communications Director Melanie Alvord.

