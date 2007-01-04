Stevens Expected To Get Co-Chair Title

According to the communications director for the now-Democrat controlled Senate Commerce Committee, Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) will likely be made co-chairman of the committee.



In a classy touch of bipartisanship that stuck out like a thumb in the contentious 109th Congress, chairman Stevens gave his old friend and ranking Democrat on the committee, Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii), the title of co-chairman, though it was primarily an honorific title.



"There is no reason why their good working relationship would change," said Teri Rucker. Who said she expects Inouye, almost certain to be elected chairman of the committee next week, to extend Stevens the same courtesy.



The committee oversees the FCC and will have a key role in any omnibus telecom reform bill.