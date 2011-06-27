Steve MacDonald, Executive VP, General Sales Manager, Basic Cable for Twentieth Television

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

Persuasiveness comes naturally to Steve MacDonald,

Twentieth Television’s executive VP and general sales

manager of basic cable. He recently completed two big

cable deals, selling Modern Family to USA and Glee to

Oxygen.

MacDonald decided early that he wanted to work

in media, securing a college internship for himself at a

radio station. Then he learned that the boyfriend of his

best friend’s sister, and his cousin, were selling advertising

at a TV and a radio station, respectively.

“I sat down with them and I was so enamored with

how much fun their work seemed to be and how it

could change somebody’s business,” MacDonald says.

After attending New Hampshire College, MacDonald

began working in media, first selling ads for WROR

and WMJX in Boston. He made his way to New York,

working for Interep’s Torbet Radio. After being promoted

to northwest division regional manager and

moving to San Francisco, he became general sales

manager at San Francisco’s KABL.

He loved radio, but he had his eye on TV. While

running to make a " ight back home to San Francisco,

he literally crashed into a tall blond man. After the initial

shock (and pain) wore off, the two got to talking.

MacDonald made an impression on the man—Greg

Meidel, the head of Twentieth Television at the time—

who told the up-and-comer to call him the next time

he was in Los Angeles.

That wasn’t enough for MacDonald, who promptly

tipped the desk clerk at Meidel’s hotel to give him the man’s room number so he could send him a card. He also

found Meidel at dinner and secretly paid for his meal.

“That dinner cost me more than $900,” says Mac-

Donald. It took two more years of sending cards, calling

and visiting before MacDonald landed his job at

Twentieth in 1995.

Since then, he has carved out his niche at the syndicator.

“My first big deal was selling Cops to Court

TV. It probably took the better part of two years to

convince them that Cops was the show to help drive

their future.” Over a decade later, Cops is still on truTV.

Doing those kinds of deals secured MacDonald’s

place as head of cable at Twentieth. While Meidel left

Twentieth to run Universal six months after MacDonald

arrived, he returned in August 2009. This time

around, MacDonald is one of Meidel’s right-hand men.

“I always wished I had the opportunity to learn under

his tutelage,” says MacDonald. “Now it’s come full

circle and I couldn’t be happier.”