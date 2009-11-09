Steve Kroft to Receive RTNDA's Paul White Award

60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft will get the Radio-Television Digital News Association's Paul White award at the RTNDA convention in April.

The award is named after the late CBS News executive. The award is for "lifetime contribution[s] to electronic journalism."

Kroft, who has been with the news magazine for the past two decades, joins a host of 60 Minutes alumni in the Paul White winners circle, including the late Don Hewitt and Ed Bradley, as well as Mike Wallace, Morley Safer, and Dan Rather.

Before joining 60 Minutes, Kroft was principal correspondent for CBS' West 57th. He joined CBS in 1980 from WPLG-TV Miami.

The award will be given out at the RTDNA convention April 12 in Las Vegas.