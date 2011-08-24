Steve Jobs Resigns as CEO of Apple

Legendary tech pioneer Steve Jobs has resigned as Apple's CEO and Tim

Cook, previously Apple's COO, has been named the company's new CEO.

Apple's board has followed Job's recommendation and elected him chairman

of the Board. They have also named Cook a member of the board.

Jobs has had health problems in recent years, though in his letter

to the board he made no direct reference to the issue.

"I have always said if there ever came a day when I could no

longer meet my duties and expectations as Apple's CEO, I would be the first to

let you know," Jobs wrote in a copy of the letter he sent to the board that was

posted by the Wall Street Journal. "Unfortunately, that day has come. I hereby

resign as CEO of Apple."

The letter also noted "I would like to serve, if the Board sees

fit, as Chairman of the Board, director and Apple employee As far as my

successor goes, I strongly recommend that we execute our succession plan and

name Tim Cook as CEO of Apple. I believe Apple's brightest and most innovative

days are ahead of it. And I look forward to watching and contributing to its

success in a new role."

In a statement, Art Levinson, chairman of Genentech, on behalf of

Apple's Board noted that "Steve's extraordinary vision and leadership saved

Apple and guided it to its position as the world's most innovative and valuable

technology company. Steve has made countless contributions to Apple's success,

and he has attracted and inspired Apple's immensely creative employees and

world class executive team. In his new role as Chairman of the Board, Steve

will continue to serve Apple with his unique insights, creativity and

inspiration."

"The Board has complete confidence that Tim is the right person to

be our next CEO," added Levinson. "Tim's 13 years of service to Apple have been

marked by outstanding performance, and he has demonstrated remarkable talent

and sound judgment in everything he does."

A release issued by Apple notes that "as COO, Cook was previously

responsible for all of the company's worldwide sales and operations, including

end-to-end management of Apple's supply chain, sales activities, and service

and support in all markets and countries. He also headed Apple's Macintosh

division and played a key role in the continued development of strategic

reseller and supplier relationships, ensuring flexibility in response to an

increasingly demanding marketplace."