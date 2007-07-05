Steve Burns Joins Nat Geo as EVP of Content

Steve Burns has joined National Geographic Channel in Washington as executive vice president of content. He will be responsible for all programming, including strategy, development, production, acquisition and scheduling.





He was formerly the executive VP of production and chief science editor at The Discovery Channel,

Burns succeeds John Ford, who is exiting National Geographic to form his own production company, according to the channel.

It will be a homecoming for Burns. From 1983 to 1992, he was a producer with National Geographic Telelvision.

National Geographic Channel is a co-venture of the National Geographic Society and Fox.