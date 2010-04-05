Sternberg Named CEO of Universal Sports

David Sternberg has been named

CEO of Universal Sports. Perkins Miller, formerly senior VP of digital media

for NBC Sports and Olympics, has been named COO of NBC Sports/InterMedia

Partner multichannel.

InterMedia Partners Managing

Partner Peter Kern and Universal Sports Chairman Claude Ruibal made the

announcement Monday, April 5.

Sternberg was formerly the

executive VP and COO of emerging networks at Fox Cable Networks where he was

general manager of FUEL TV, Fox Soccer Channel and Fox Sports en EspaÃ±ol.

Universal Sports -- formerly

World Championship Sports Network -- is a joint venture between NBC

Sports and InterMedia Partners. Since its inception in 2008, the network

has grown from 1.5 million to 57 millions subs. The network is based in Westlake, Calif.

with sales and digital operations on the East Coast. Sternberg will be based

out of the Westlake offices, while Miller will

be based in New York.

He'll continue to lead NBC's Olympic digital effort for the 2012 London

Games.

Carlos Silva will remain with the

company as president of Universal Sports Properties, leading emerging fitness

and training business. David Michaels will continue to serve as executive

producer of Universal Sports.