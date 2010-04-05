Sternberg Named CEO of Universal Sports
David Sternberg has been named
CEO of Universal Sports. Perkins Miller, formerly senior VP of digital media
for NBC Sports and Olympics, has been named COO of NBC Sports/InterMedia
Partner multichannel.
InterMedia Partners Managing
Partner Peter Kern and Universal Sports Chairman Claude Ruibal made the
announcement Monday, April 5.
Sternberg was formerly the
executive VP and COO of emerging networks at Fox Cable Networks where he was
general manager of FUEL TV, Fox Soccer Channel and Fox Sports en EspaÃ±ol.
Universal Sports -- formerly
World Championship Sports Network -- is a joint venture between NBC
Sports and InterMedia Partners. Since its inception in 2008, the network
has grown from 1.5 million to 57 millions subs. The network is based in Westlake, Calif.
with sales and digital operations on the East Coast. Sternberg will be based
out of the Westlake offices, while Miller will
be based in New York.
He'll continue to lead NBC's Olympic digital effort for the 2012 London
Games.
Carlos Silva will remain with the
company as president of Universal Sports Properties, leading emerging fitness
and training business. David Michaels will continue to serve as executive
producer of Universal Sports.
