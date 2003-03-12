Sternberg to head Fox's emerging nets

David Sternberg, chief of Fox Sports World and Fox Sports en Español, is

adding Fox Sports' upcoming action-sports networks and emerging networks to his

watch.

Sternberg is now senior vice president of emerging networks and general

manager of the still-unnamed action-sports channel, slated to launch this

summer.

He is charged with business and financial operations for the new

channel, along with programming, sales and marketing, and distribution.

C.J. Olivares, head of programming and marketing for the new network, will work

alongside him.

So far, Fox's new network has carriage deals with DirecTV Inc. and Time Warner

Cable.