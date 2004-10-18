Stern Is Good—For Nothing

People who publicly complain about a job are generally the last to leave

one. So credit Howard Stern with making good on his threats by agreeing to move

his morning circus to Sirius Satellite Radio—the near-equivalent of Oprah

Winfrey's shifting from broadcast syndication to Showtime.

The decision marks a coming-of-age for satellite radio and a blow to

Viacom's Infinity Radio, however the company might spin it. Yet in a broader

sense, Stern's planned migration at the end of next year starkly highlights the

schism that still exists between free and pay entertainment, testing anew what

consumers will actually part with cash for and what they won't.

Stern, after all, bills himself as the King of All Media. He enjoyed

success in publishing (including best-selling books), cable TV (E!'s version of

the radio show and FX's canceled Son of the

Beach) and, to a lesser degree, movies (the autobiographical

Private Parts was a modest box-office draw

in 1997).

Still, in every instance, only a fraction of his listening

base—estimated at more than 10 million each week—anted up for the product

in question, whether it was the middling opening weekend for

Private Parts or even his low-rated show on

basic cable's E!

As a regular Stern listener (albeit one who usually tunes out the more

excretory shtick and occasional race-baiting he uses to indulge the

knuckle-draggers who are part of his fan base), I find myself in a similar

take-it-or-leave-it category. Yes, I flip to Stern during my morning drive, but

not being able to wouldn't cause such a gaping void as to force me to run out

and buy satellite radio. As a Los Angeles resident, I still have a few dozen

free channels from which to choose.

Sirius has stated that the company needs a million or more additional

subscribers to justify its huge cash outlay to land Stern. That basically

translates to just one out of 10 Stern miscreants addicted to fart jokes

spending money to hear him.

If that seems like a slam dunk, though, history indicates otherwise.

Sure, people have grown accustomed to paying for cable TV. But a paltry few buy

pay-per-view movies or championship fights with any regularity. Similarly, how

many Internet surfers pay to access sites when there's so much information out

there free for the taking?

Broadcast networks face declining audience shares, but their top

programs still dwarf audiences for anything on pay TV except The Sopranos. Ditto for the lion's share of offerings

on basic cable, regardless of how much hype they engender. And while DVD

packages and other tie-ins to shows like 24

or American Idol have become a lucrative

adjunct to the TV biz, the raw numbers of people who dig into their pockets

remain relatively small.

Free TV, of course, has become something of a misnomer. More than 80% of

U.S. homes currently receive their "free over-the-air" TV feed via cable or a

satellite dish. Moreover, PBS pledge drives and insidious product-placement

pitches meant to trump remote controls and TiVo exact their own kind of

tolls.

Despite all that, for me and, I suspect, many viewers, there's still

some kind of mental block in relation to paying directly for a TV show, a song

or an article on the Internet. Perhaps that's why the dazzling new technologies

allegedly destined to revolutionize our lives somehow always appear to stay

five years away.

Howard Stern commands inordinate loyalty from his target audience. It's

an intense devotion that has turned his endorsement of movies, TV shows and

even political candidates into a sought-after commodity.

Since the Sirius announcement, there has been no shortage of sycophants

assuring him that his minions will make like the rats of Hamelin town and

follow wherever he leads.

Maybe, but there's a difference between sitting through the jock's

extended ad pods and shelling out $12.95 a month. Heck, even HBO—graced with

the most well-oiled marketing machinery around—can convince only a third of

homes with cable that the service is must-buy TV (or, to paraphrase its slogan,

must-buy "not TV").

Stern, who loves discussing his modest upbringing before he struck the

mother lode in radio, certainly knows something about the American dream. Based

on media habits, however, he should also know that Americans prize freedom

above virtually all else—with the possible exception of getting what they

want for free.