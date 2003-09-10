Stern gets news exemption from FCC

Responding to a request from Infinity Broadcasting Corp., the Federal

Communications Commission’s Media Bureau said Tuesday that interviews with

political candidates on Howard Stern’s radio show qualify as bona fide news and

are exempt from equal-opportunity requirements.

The bureau also effectively gave notice that similar shows need not seek

declaratory issues.

"Although we take this action in response to Infinity’s request, we emphasize

that licensees airing programs that meet the statutory news exemption, as

clarified in our case law, need not seek formal declaration from the commission

that that such programs qualify as news-exempt programming," the bureau

said.

Originally, the exemption applied to only traditional political

question-and-answer programs, such as Face the Nation or Meet the

Press, but the commission loosened the definition in 1984.

Saying Donahue segments qualified for the exemption, the FCC said

nontraditional forms could earn the exemption, as well as news segments in

otherwise entertainment shows. Subsequently, Jerry Springer, Sally

Jessy Raphael and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher all

qualified.