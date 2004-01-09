Steppin’ Into The Twilight Zone
By Staff
New Line Television has cleared The Twilight Zone in more than 75% of the country, including 18 of the top 20 markets, the company said Thursday.
Twilight Zone has been picked up by WPIX(TV) in New York, KCAL(TV) and KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and WGN-TV in Chicago, as well as major station groups including Acme, Belo, Cox, Entravision, Hearst-Argyle, Hubbard, Lin TV, Media General, Meredith, New York Times Company, Pegasus, Raycom Media, Roberts Broadcasting, Scripps Howard, SKY TV, Tribune, Viacom, WB 100+, Weigel and Young.
The show, hosted by Forest Whitaker and featuring a myriad of guest stars, is offered on an all-barter basis. All media sales will be represented by the Tribune Entertainment Advertiser Sales Group, New Line said.
