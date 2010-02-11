Stephen Reverand Named Discovery SVP of Development, Specials and Events

Stephen Reverand has been named senior VP of development and production for specials and events, President and General Manager of Discovery Channel Clark Bunting, announced on Thursday (Feb. 11). Reverand will be based at the network's Silver Spring, Md. headquarters beginning March 15. Christine Weber has also been named as a VP of the division.

"Stephen is one of the best non-fiction production executives in the business," said Bunting of Reverand, who will now be overseeing development and production of key events. "Chris is a powerhouse and we are thrilled to have her join our team permanently," Bunting said of Weber.

Reverand was more recently the SVP of specials for National Geographic Television (NGT). Weber joins from Discovery Studios where she spent the last three years as senior VP.