Stephen King Series In for Sisco

Stephen King’s Kingdom Hospital, a 15-hour prime-time drama, premieres on ABC Wednesday, March 3, with a two-hour special beginning at 9 p.m. EST.

The next week, it slides into the Wednesday 10 p.m. slot. Diane Ladd, Ed Begley Jr. and Andrew McCarthy star. The network is removing drama Karen Sisco, to be relaunched in a new time period in March.

ABC said the second installment of The Bachelorette debuts Jan. 14 at 9 p.m., followed by the new Celebrity Mole Yucatan, another "reality" show featuring stars somewhat of the what’s-their-name? variety, including former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman and former MTV VJ Ananda Lewis.